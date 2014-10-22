* ASX 200 gains for seventh session, longest winning streak
since July
* 162 shares higher, 27 shares lower, 10 shares unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 22 Australian shares rose
0.8 percent on Wednesday, led by bluechip stocks as Wall Street
rallied overnight, while BHP Billiton helped lift the resource
sector after saying it was on track to meet its full-year iron
ore production guidance.
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow
Jones gaining more than 1 percent, while the Nasdaq added more
than 2 percent.
Resource stocks were led by BHP Billiton Ltd which
rose 1.3 percent to hover at a near 1-month high of A$34.21. The
global miner said it mined a record 62 million tonnes in
September at its Australian operations, 15 percent more than the
year-ago period.
Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 1.8 percent and OZ Minerals
Ltd climbed 2.5 percent to A$4.16, a one-month high.
The resource sector was up 1.5 percent, bolstered as
Australian coal exports will be exempt from new tariffs imposed
by China, following talks between treasurer Joe Hockey and his
Chinese counterpart.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 44.1 points to 5,369.1
by 0124 GMT, on track to post its seventh session of gains, its
longest winning streak since July. The benchmark edged 0.1
percent higher on Tuesday.
The benchmark index lost nearly 6 percent in September,
before hitting an 8-month low of 5,122.2 on October 13, but has
since rebounded some 250 points, supported by solid data out of
the United States and receding worries about global growth.
"The big decline was overdone at the time and we've very
much had a buy-the-dip strategy," said Martin Lakos, division
director at Macquarie Bank.
"We're seeing it consolidate for a little while before
moving higher."
The consumer cyclicals sector added 0.7 percent, with casino
operator Crown Resorts Ltd up 1.4 percent, while travel
agent Flight Centre Ltd gained 1.7 percent.
Senex Energy Ltd climbed 1 percent after saying its
September quarter oil revenue was down 14.9 percent quarter on
quarter to A$42.4 million, but was on track to meet its annual
production guidance.
Silver Lake Resources Ltd gained 1.5 percent after
the company said it has entered into an agreement with a private
consortium for the sale of Lakewood mill for a consideration of
A$5.5 million in cash.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 19.09
points, or 0.36 percent to 5,251.325, extending gains into a
fourth session and approaching a lifetime closing high of
5,277.861 hit in late September.
Driving gains was a 4.5 percent jump in Xero to
NZ$16.62 ($13.23), as media reports that the accounting software
developer has made progress on plans for its U.S. initial public
offering lifted shares from 15-month low of NZ$15.00 plumbed on
Tuesday.
Nuplex climbed 4 percent to a four-week high of
NZ$3.23 after the resin and coating products manufacturer
announced it was selling some of its struggling manufacturing
and distribution businesses to Australia's Axieo Pty Limited for
A$127.5 million.
Construction products manufacturer Fletcher Building
lost 1.6 percent to plumb a nine-month low of NZ$8.45
as investors resumed selling after initial optimism on a higher
earnings forecast announced the previous day fizzled out.
