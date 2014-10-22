* ASX 200 gains for seventh session, longest winning streak since July

* 162 shares higher, 27 shares lower, 10 shares unchanged (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 22 Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday, led by bluechip stocks as Wall Street rallied overnight, while BHP Billiton helped lift the resource sector after saying it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore production guidance.

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones gaining more than 1 percent, while the Nasdaq added more than 2 percent.

Resource stocks were led by BHP Billiton Ltd which rose 1.3 percent to hover at a near 1-month high of A$34.21. The global miner said it mined a record 62 million tonnes in September at its Australian operations, 15 percent more than the year-ago period.

Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 1.8 percent and OZ Minerals Ltd climbed 2.5 percent to A$4.16, a one-month high.

The resource sector was up 1.5 percent, bolstered as Australian coal exports will be exempt from new tariffs imposed by China, following talks between treasurer Joe Hockey and his Chinese counterpart.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 44.1 points to 5,369.1 by 0124 GMT, on track to post its seventh session of gains, its longest winning streak since July. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

The benchmark index lost nearly 6 percent in September, before hitting an 8-month low of 5,122.2 on October 13, but has since rebounded some 250 points, supported by solid data out of the United States and receding worries about global growth.

"The big decline was overdone at the time and we've very much had a buy-the-dip strategy," said Martin Lakos, division director at Macquarie Bank.

"We're seeing it consolidate for a little while before moving higher."

The consumer cyclicals sector added 0.7 percent, with casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd up 1.4 percent, while travel agent Flight Centre Ltd gained 1.7 percent.

Senex Energy Ltd climbed 1 percent after saying its September quarter oil revenue was down 14.9 percent quarter on quarter to A$42.4 million, but was on track to meet its annual production guidance.

Silver Lake Resources Ltd gained 1.5 percent after the company said it has entered into an agreement with a private consortium for the sale of Lakewood mill for a consideration of A$5.5 million in cash.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 19.09 points, or 0.36 percent to 5,251.325, extending gains into a fourth session and approaching a lifetime closing high of 5,277.861 hit in late September.

Driving gains was a 4.5 percent jump in Xero to NZ$16.62 ($13.23), as media reports that the accounting software developer has made progress on plans for its U.S. initial public offering lifted shares from 15-month low of NZ$15.00 plumbed on Tuesday.

Nuplex climbed 4 percent to a four-week high of NZ$3.23 after the resin and coating products manufacturer announced it was selling some of its struggling manufacturing and distribution businesses to Australia's Axieo Pty Limited for A$127.5 million.

Construction products manufacturer Fletcher Building lost 1.6 percent to plumb a nine-month low of NZ$8.45 as investors resumed selling after initial optimism on a higher earnings forecast announced the previous day fizzled out. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)