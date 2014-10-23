(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 23 Australian shares stepped back
from a one-month high on Thursday, as weakness on Wall Street
and a mixed picture on Chinese manufacturing activity sidelined
buyers.
A survey showing China's vast factory sector grew a shade
faster in October helped lift stocks of their lows but analysts
said the numbers did not yet point to a turnaround for the
cooling economy, Australia's largest trade partner.
A shooting incident at the Canadian parliament in Ottawa
also unnerved investors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.8 points, or 0.1
percent, to 5,383.1 points at the close of trade, snapping seven
sessions of gains - its longest winning streak since August. The
benchmark climbed 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent or 13.1 points to finish at a record closing high of
5,292.83 points after benign inflation data suggested official
interest rates could stay on hold well into 2015.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)