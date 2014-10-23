* ASX 200 loses 0.2 percent, set to snap seven sessions of
gains
* 75 shares higher, 109 shares down, 15 shares unchanged
* Investors cautious ahead of China PMI
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 23 Australian shares
dipped 0.2 percent on Thursday, slipping from one-month highs as
Wall Street turned lower following a shooting at the Canadian
parliament which unnerved global investors.
A gunman attacked Canada's parliament on Wednesday, with
gunfire erupting near where Prime Minister Stephen Harper was
speaking, and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war
memorial, stunning the Canadian capital.
The resource sector reversed the previous session's gains to
fall 1.3 percent as copper prices edged lower overnight.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd both
lost 1.7 percent each, while Iluka Resources Ltd
declined 1.3 percent.
Investors were also waiting on a key manufacturing PMI
survey from China for clues to growth in Australia's largest
export market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 10.5 points to 5,375.4 by
0118 GMT. The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent to post a seventh
consecutive day of gains on Wednesday.
"It's getting closer to the holiday season so I think the
market will be more cautious, obviously liquidity will start to
slow down," said Biyi Cheng, head of Asia-Pacific trading at
City Index.
"I think the market will continue to struggle around this
level."
The benchmark index lost nearly 6 percent in September,
before hitting an 8-month low of 5,122.2 on October 13, but has
since rebounded some 250 points, supported by solid data out of
the United States and receding worries about global growth.
The healthcare sector helped offset losses with CSL Ltd
flat, while Ramsay Healthcare Ltd jumped 2.1
percent.
Boart Longyear Ltd bounced 41.7 percent to 2-month
highs of A$0.21 after the struggling drilling services company
said it had agreed to a restructuring deal worth up to $352
million with U.S. hedge fund Centerbridge partners to cut debt
and lower the risk of a potential default.
"We're seeing a relief rally because I think the alternative
to this deal was oblivion for the stock," said Ben Le Brun, a
market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Leighton Holdings Ltd gained 1.3 percent to
two-week highs of A$20.20 after Australia's largest construction
firm said underlying profit for the first nine months of the
year rose by a fifth.
SAI Global Ltd jumped 5.5 percent to two-week highs
of A$3.85 after acquiring exclusive rights to commercial data
retrieval and analysis service software Encompass in Australia.
New Zealand's benchmark share index rose around 0.3
percent to 5,298.22, a record intraday high, boosted by gains in
dual-listed Australian banks, while growing expectations that
domestic interest rates will remain on hold beyond early 2015
also provided support.
AMP climbed 2.76 percent to a two-week high of
NZ$5.96, while Westpac rose 1.75 percent to NZ$37.80,
its highest since mid-September.
Restaurant Brands rose 1.7 percent to a lifetime
high of NZ$3.70, after the operator of fast-food chains
including KFC and Carl's Junior burgers reported an 18.6 percent
jump in half-year net profit and said it expected full-year
profit to rise from the year ended February.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)