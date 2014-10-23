SYDNEY, Oct 24 Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking a surge on Wall Street spurred by strong industrial corporate earnings. Mining giant Rio Tinto will be in focus after its CEO received an open-ended job contract, ending speculation over his replacement. Qantas Airways will hold its AGM at 1100 a.m. local time (0000 GMT). * Local share price index futures notched up 17-points to 5,389.0, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 2.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,383.1 points at the close of trade on Thursday, snapping seven sessions of gains. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 36.0-points or 0.6 percent to 5,329.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks pared gains in late trading after reports that a New York hospital was running Ebola tests on a healthcare worker. * Copper climbed on the back of better than expected euro zone business sector data and manufacturing grew slightly faster in top metals consumer China. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2140 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,950.82 1.23 23.710 USD/JPY 108.28 0.03 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2766 -- 0.047 SPOT GOLD 1,231.88 -0.70 -8.670 US CRUDE 82.09 1.95 1.570 DOW JONES 16,677.90 1.32 216.58 ASIA ADRS 143.48 0.15 0.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains on Industrial earnings but ends off highs * Brent up almost 3 pct, biggest gains since June * Gold drops as equities surge, physical demand wanes * Copper gains on China manufacturing data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Gary Crosse)