UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
SYDNEY, Oct 24 Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking a surge on Wall Street spurred by strong industrial corporate earnings. Mining giant Rio Tinto will be in focus after its CEO received an open-ended job contract, ending speculation over his replacement. Qantas Airways will hold its AGM at 1100 a.m. local time (0000 GMT). * Local share price index futures notched up 17-points to 5,389.0, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 2.8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,383.1 points at the close of trade on Thursday, snapping seven sessions of gains. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 36.0-points or 0.6 percent to 5,329.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks pared gains in late trading after reports that a New York hospital was running Ebola tests on a healthcare worker. * Copper climbed on the back of better than expected euro zone business sector data and manufacturing grew slightly faster in top metals consumer China. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2140 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,950.82 1.23 23.710 USD/JPY 108.28 0.03 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2766 -- 0.047 SPOT GOLD 1,231.88 -0.70 -8.670 US CRUDE 82.09 1.95 1.570 DOW JONES 16,677.90 1.32 216.58 ASIA ADRS 143.48 0.15 0.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains on Industrial earnings but ends off highs * Brent up almost 3 pct, biggest gains since June * Gold drops as equities surge, physical demand wanes * Copper gains on China manufacturing data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute