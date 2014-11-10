* Investors pause after 7pct gain in 4 weeks
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 10 Australian shares fell
on Monday as investors took lacklustre overseas equity markets
and uninspiring U.S. jobs data as a cue to realise profits after
a month of gains.
A sharp fall in Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's
third largest lender, as it traded ex-dividend dragged down the
broader financials sector and the benchmark index.
Westpac was down 3.7 percent at A$33.56 as it traded
ex-dividend, but Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
was also down 1.6 percent at A$32.35 and National
Australia Bank was off by 0.8 percent at A$32.95.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.7 percent or 37.5 points
lower at 5511.6 at points by 0106 GMT. On Friday the benchmark
hit its highest close in eight weeks, having packed on nearly 7
percent since Oct. 13 and gaining in 13 out of its most recent
19 sessions.
"I'm not surprised to see the defensives off, given how
they've been going over the last four weeks," said Evan Lucas,
market strategist at IG.
"There's just a little bit of off-taking considering the
profit that's been made. The leads over the weekend were fairly
muted."
U.S. non-farm payroll data published on Friday fell short of
expectations, albeit showing signs of economic resilience,
curbing gains on Wall St shares but pushing up safe haven
precious metals prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.11 percent to
17,573.93, the S&P 500 gained 0.03 percent to 2,031.92
and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.13 percent to
4,632.53.
Australian official data showed housing loans fell in
September, adding to the downbeat mood across most sectors.
Large blue chips were lower, including supermarket chain
owners Wesfarmers and Woolworths, down 0.7
percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
Coal producer Yancoal dived 27 percent to A$0.16
after saying it wants to raise up to A$2.3 billion in notes to
pay down debt.
Struggling television broadcaster Ten added 3.7 percent to
A$0.28 after local media reported it was fielding approaches
from parties interested in taking it over.
Uranium producers gained on news that Japan plans to
reactivate its idled Sendai nuclear plant. Paladin Energy
rose 12 percent to A$0.37 and Toro Energy was up 6
percent to A$0.09.
Larger resources firms were also higher after base metals
and crude oil prices rose. BHP Billiton was up 0.9 percent at
A$34.79 and Rio Tinto was up 1 percent at A$61.32.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index pushed 0.7
percent higher to a record high of 5,455.48, before fractionally
trimming its gains, lifted by solid rises for several top-10
stocks and power companies.
Fletcher Building, the biggest listed company, was
up 1 percent to NZ$8.44, while the second ranked stock, telco
Spark, was 2.1 percent higher at NZ$3.12.
Another top-10 stock, software developer Xero, was
up 3.9 percent to NZ$18.20, still benefiting from last week's
move to buy a Seattle-based online payroll firm.
Power companies were again strong performers, with the three
part-privatised stocks - Genesis, Mighty River Power
, and Meridian - all sitting at or near
record levels. The latter two are being added to the MSCI New
Zealand index in two weeks.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)