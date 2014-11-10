MELBOURNE, Nov 11 - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's rise, but resources stocks are likely to cap any gains, with oil, coal, gold, iron ore and base metals all under pressure. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,553.0, a 29-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 2 points to slip to 5,468.4 in early trade. Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot reported a 21 percent rise in net profit before one-off items to A$356.3 million, beating market forecasts for net income of A$309 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on. (Compiled by Sonali Paul)