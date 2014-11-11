SYDNEY, Nov 12 Australian shares are likely to have a subdued start on Wednesday though a rise in metal prices and stabilisation in iron ore could underpin mining stocks. Stock index futures drifted down 0.1 percent to 5,523.0, a small premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark eased on Tuesday but remained near two-month peaks set at the start of the week. BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, said it had scrapped the sale of its Nickel West unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price and would continue to operate the nickel business. Port and rail freight company Asciano Ltd reported capital expenditures would range between $600 million and $700 million next year, before normalising to $300 million to $400 million by 2016. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)