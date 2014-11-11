SYDNEY, Nov 12 Australian shares are likely to have a subdued
start on Wednesday though a rise in metal prices and stabilisation in iron ore
could underpin mining stocks.
Stock index futures drifted down 0.1 percent to 5,523.0, a small
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark eased on Tuesday but remained near two-month peaks set at the
start of the week.
BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, said it had
scrapped the sale of its Nickel West unit after failing to find a buyer at the
right price and would continue to operate the nickel business.
Port and rail freight company Asciano Ltd reported capital
expenditures would range between $600 million and $700 million next year, before
normalising to $300 million to $400 million by 2016.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)