MELBOURNE, Nov 13 Australian shares are set to
open a touch lower on Thursday, as sliding oil, coal and metals
prices continue to weigh on the heavyweight resources sector.
* The local share price index futures dipped 0.1
percent to 5,482.0, but that was an 18.9-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1
percent on Wednesday to end at a two-week low.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 5,468.2 in early trade.
* Westpac Banking Corp announced Chief Executive
Gail Kelly will retire in February, to be replaced by the
group's head of Australian Financial Services Brian Hartzer.
* GrainCorp Ltd, Australia's largest listed
agribusiness, reported a 64 percent drop in annual net profit,
missing analysts' forecasts.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)