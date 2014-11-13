(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 13 Australian shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as sliding commodity prices hit the heavyweight resources sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.4 percent to 5,442.7 at the close of trade, after touching its lowest in two weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5,462.743, but was still near record highs set this week.