By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 17 Australian shares declined on Monday, as falls in healthcare and telecommunications stocks were further compounded by weakness in Japanese stocks after data showed the world's third-biggest economy unexpectedly slipped into recession.

CSL Ltd, Cochlear Ltd and Sonic Healthcare Ltd dropped around 1.5 percent each after investors booked profits following recent hefty gains. The healthcare index set a record high earlier this month to be up 12 percent so far this year.

The mood in the market was somewhat subdued after Japan reported a surprise 1.6 percent contraction in third quarter gross domestic product, throwing the world's third-biggest economy into recession.

Japan is Australia's second largest export market after China.

The Japan GDP data raises concerns about the "mounting national debt, given further stimulus seen from a couple of weeks back and continued speculation of an early snap election," said Tristan K'Nell, head of equities at Quay Equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 20.8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,433.5 by 0125 GMT, having shed 1.7 percent last week.

However, a bounce in metal prices and a stabilisation in iron ore, Australia's largest export earner, underpinned the resource sector and helped offset losses.

Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3.6 percent to A$3.15, pulling away from a 17-month trough of $2.9 touched last week. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd also rose.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch softer at 5,480.925, having set a record high of 5,507.47 last week.

The strongest gain was for pharmacy retailer Green Cross up 7.7 percent after it said it would buy a home healthcare company.

Investors shrugged off a strong earthquake off the east coast of New Zealand as there were no reports of damage or casualties. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)