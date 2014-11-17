(Adds analysis, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 17 Australian shares
declined on Monday, as falls in healthcare and
telecommunications stocks were further compounded by weakness in
Japanese stocks after data showed the world's third-biggest
economy unexpectedly slipped into recession.
CSL Ltd, Cochlear Ltd and Sonic Healthcare
Ltd dropped around 1.5 percent each after investors
booked profits following recent hefty gains. The healthcare
index set a record high earlier this month to be up 12
percent so far this year.
The mood in the market was somewhat subdued after Japan
reported a surprise 1.6 percent contraction in third quarter
gross domestic product, throwing the world's third-biggest
economy into recession.
Japan is Australia's second largest export market after
China.
The Japan GDP data raises concerns about the "mounting
national debt, given further stimulus seen from a couple of
weeks back and continued speculation of an early snap election,"
said Tristan K'Nell, head of equities at Quay Equities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 20.8 points, or 0.4
percent, to 5,433.5 by 0125 GMT, having shed 1.7 percent last
week.
However, a bounce in metal prices and a stabilisation in
iron ore, Australia's largest export earner, underpinned the
resource sector and helped offset losses.
Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3.6 percent to
A$3.15, pulling away from a 17-month trough of $2.9 touched last
week. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd also
rose.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
softer at 5,480.925, having set a record high of 5,507.47 last
week.
The strongest gain was for pharmacy retailer Green Cross
up 7.7 percent after it said it would buy a home
healthcare company.
Investors shrugged off a strong earthquake off the east
coast of New Zealand as there were no reports of damage or
casualties.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)