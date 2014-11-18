(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 18 Australian shares ended at their lowest in over three weeks on Tuesday with further declines in iron ore prices taking a heavy toll on some miners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 12.8 points, to 5,399.7, extending Monday's 0.8 percent fall.

Junior iron ore miner BC Iron led the losers, slumping 10.3 percent to A$0.655. Fortescue Metal Group skidded 6.6 percent to A$2.97.

Benchmark iron ore spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI plumbed their lowest since 2009, stretching this year's rout as a supply glut continued to pressure the commodity.

New Zealand's stocks fared better with the benchmark NZX 50 index climbing 0.3 percent, or 14.8 points, to a record closing high of 5,505.0. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)