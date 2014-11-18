BRIEF-Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
* Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
SYDNEY Nov 18 Australian shares ended at their lowest in over three weeks on Tuesday with further declines in iron ore prices taking a heavy toll on some miners.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 12.8 points, to 5,399.7, extending Monday's 0.8 percent fall.
Junior iron ore miner BC Iron led the losers, slumping 10.3 percent to A$0.655. Fortescue Metal Group skidded 6.6 percent to A$2.97.
Benchmark iron ore spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI plumbed their lowest since 2009, stretching this year's rout as a supply glut continued to pressure the commodity.
New Zealand's stocks fared better with the benchmark NZX 50 index climbing 0.3 percent, or 14.8 points, to a record closing high of 5,505.0. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.