SYDNEY, Nov 19 Australian shares should open higher on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of declines as investors take heart from an encouraging performance on Wall Street. The local stock index futures gained 0.1 percent to 5,422.0, a 22.3-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. Orica, the world's largest industrial explosives maker, will release full-year results and is expected to give an update on the sale of its chemicals unit. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index set a fresh record high of 5,512 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Kevin Liffey)