By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Iseda
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 19 Australian shares fell
to four-week lows on Wednesday, as falling iron ore prices
weighed on the resources sector while energy and basic
materials also declined.
The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.1 percent or 10 points
to 5,389.7 by 01:31 GMT, following three sessions of decline.
Miners continued to spiral downwards as prices of iron ore,
Australia's largest export earner, dropped to five-year lows.
Shares of Fortescue Metals Group slipped 4.7
percent, having fallen as far as A$2.79, its lowest since June
2009. Its shares have fallen by more than half this year.
Atlas Iron and BC Iron Ltd were also hit
hard, with Atlas' shares at 9-year lows. BHP Billiton Ltd
fell 1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto shed 1.5
percent.
"Australian stocks have found themselves hamstrung because
there are heavily weighted to the mining sector and the
resurgent U.S. dollar has undermined strength in the commodity
space," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.
A bounce in healthcare and telecommunications stocks,
however, helped contain losses.
New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 index continued its
meteoric rise to reach a record high of 5,516.51. It added 10
points or 0.2 percent to 5,514.9.
Gold prospector Oceanagold led gains, rising 6.3
percent to a three-week high of NZ$2.72 ($2.14).
High-yielding, power-related shares also rose, with
electricity distributor Vector up 2.5 percent to a 1
1/2-year high of NZ$2.88, while Mighty River Power
rallied the same amount to NZ$3.07.
