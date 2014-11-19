(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Iseda

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 19 Australian shares fell to four-week lows on Wednesday, as falling iron ore prices weighed on the resources sector while energy and basic materials also declined.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.1 percent or 10 points to 5,389.7 by 01:31 GMT, following three sessions of decline.

Miners continued to spiral downwards as prices of iron ore, Australia's largest export earner, dropped to five-year lows.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group slipped 4.7 percent, having fallen as far as A$2.79, its lowest since June 2009. Its shares have fallen by more than half this year.

Atlas Iron and BC Iron Ltd were also hit hard, with Atlas' shares at 9-year lows. BHP Billiton Ltd fell 1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto shed 1.5 percent.

"Australian stocks have found themselves hamstrung because there are heavily weighted to the mining sector and the resurgent U.S. dollar has undermined strength in the commodity space," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.

A bounce in healthcare and telecommunications stocks, however, helped contain losses.

New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 index continued its meteoric rise to reach a record high of 5,516.51. It added 10 points or 0.2 percent to 5,514.9.

Gold prospector Oceanagold led gains, rising 6.3 percent to a three-week high of NZ$2.72 ($2.14).

High-yielding, power-related shares also rose, with electricity distributor Vector up 2.5 percent to a 1 1/2-year high of NZ$2.88, while Mighty River Power rallied the same amount to NZ$3.07. (Editing by Eric Meijer)