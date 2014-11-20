SYDNEY, Nov 21 Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Friday after four straight sessions of losses,
steered by a strong close on Wall Street.
Oil and gold prices also rose overnight providing further
support to resources shares.
Clothing retail group Myer Holdings will hold its
annual general meeting in Melbourne on Friday.
The local share price index futures rose 11 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 5,328.0 - a 12-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
52.64 points, or 1 percent, to 5,316.24 on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.78
points to 5,510.16 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)