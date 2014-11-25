* Shares wipe out gains inspired by China rate cut

By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 25 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday, nearly wiping out all of their China-inspired gains in the previous session, as falling commodity prices hit miners and took some of the shine off Medibank Private's solid debut.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 42 points to 5,319.9 by 0114 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Monday, posting its biggest percentage gain since Oct 22 after China unexpectedly cut interest rates late on Friday.

The market has fallen eight out of the last 10 sessions.

"We are seeing the market pulling back again, particularly the materials sector ... driven by falling commodities," said Leanne Jones, equities analyst at share broker Bell Direct.

Resources and energy sectors were the worst performers on the index hit by a drop in copper and gold prices overnight, while oil prices slumped ahead of this week's OPEC meeting.

Mining major BHP Billiton was down 2.1 percent and Rio Tinto fell 1.8 percent. Fortescue Metals Group tumbled nearly 6 percent.

The subdued backdrop didn't hold back investors looking for a piece of health insurer Medibank Private, which debuted at a 11 percent premium to its retail offering of A$2.

Major banks were mostly down. Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank fell about 0.6 percent each.

The losses come as Australia's Financial System Inquiry is preparing a final report this month, which is likely to recommend higher capital levels for the big banks.

Entertainment company Tabcorp Holdings rose 3.7 percent after saying it will book a tax gain in its current half year.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index fell 0.7 percent to a two-week low of 5,443.99, as the market continued to correct after its recent record-breaking run.

The bourse's top two stocks Fletcher Building and telecommunications company Spark lost more than 1 percent each.

Telecommunications network operator Chorus was steady at NZ$2.04 after it said it expected a lower cost to connect consumers to the government backed national broadband network it is building. ($1 = 1.1621 Australian dollar) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)