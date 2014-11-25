BRIEF-Merlin to propose extra dividend of 0.099 eur/shr
* Said on Thursday to propose a gross dividend of 0.099 euro ($0.1062) per share with a charge to the share premium reserve
SYDNEY, Nov 26 Australian stocks are likely to have a cautious start on Wednesday following a mildly positive lead from Wall Street, while worries about weak iron ore prices and growing concerns about China's growth could keep resources shares under pressure. The local share index futures rose 6 points to 5,356.0, a 21.2-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent in the last session, taking losses for the month to 3.5 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent in early trade to 5,455 points, having touched a two-week low on Tuesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)
* Said on Thursday to propose a gross dividend of 0.099 euro ($0.1062) per share with a charge to the share premium reserve
April 21 Restaurant Group said on Friday finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.