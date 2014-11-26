(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 26 Australian shares leapt 1.2 percent on Wednesday, following a mildly positive lead from Wall Street, as bears were forced to cover short positions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 61.4 points to 5,396.2, though it was still down 2.3 percent this month.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent or 14.7 points to finish the session at 5,457.4. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)