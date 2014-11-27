(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Nov 27 Australian shares
hovered at one-week highs on Thursday thanks to gains in the
major banks, but losses in the energy and mining sectors kept a
lid on the overall market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was a mere 0.13 percent higher
at 5,403.4 by 0239 GMT, having rallied 1.2 percent in the
previous session. The major banks did most of the heavy lifting
with National Australia Bank up 1.3 percent at A$32.88.
Energy stocks were on the defensive ahead of an OPEC meeting
on whether to cut production to stem a slide in oil prices. A
Gulf OPEC delegate told Reuters that a consensus not to cut oil
output has been reached.
"You're seeing a little bit of caution ahead of tonight's
OPEC meeting. You don't want to be coming in and seeing your
stocks down 2 percent. People are acting first and asking
questions later," said Chris Weston, an analyst at IG.
Oil and gas producers such as Santos and Woodside
Petroleum fell 2.9 percent and 2.0 percent respectively
to A$11.63 and A$38.77.
Investors also gave mining shares a wide berth amid worries
about global demand for commodities such as iron ore. BHP
Billiton fell 1.1 percent to A$32.19, while Rio Tinto
shed 0.4 percent to A$58.17.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was down 0.1
percent at 5,452.68, holding just above a two-week low seen
earlier in the week.
Leading stocks were mostly softer, but part-privatised
national carrier Air New Zealand rose 4.5 percent to a
seven-year high of NZ$2.32 after it said on Wednesday that
second half earnings might get a solid boost from lower fuel
prices.
The market's biggest stock by capitalisation, Fletcher
Building, was down 0.7 percent at NZ$8.14, having
earlier plumbed a 17-month low of NZ$8.08.