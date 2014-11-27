SYDNEY, Nov 28 Australian shares are poised for
a flat start on Friday, as hefty losses in oil prices could cap
gains in the local heavy-weight resources sector.
Stock index futures slipped 0.1 percent or 17
points to 5,397.0, a 3.9 point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 4.69
points to 5,400.90 at close on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained
4.62-points to 5,460.0 in early trade.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its October
Private Sector Credit report at 1130/0130GMT
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Walsh)