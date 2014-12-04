(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 4 Australian shares are
poised for a third straight session of gains on Thursday, on
fresh signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and helped by
better-than-expected trade deficit and retail sales data at
home.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 percent, or 38.7
points to 5,360.5 by 0120 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday, defying a commodities rout and weak economic data.
"I am not sure we'll see the Christmas rally that some
people are expecting though, a lot still depends on commodity
prices," said Leeane Jones, equities analyst at Bell Direct.
"If we see more pressure on commodities and oil it may put
the market under pressure," she added.
Retail sales in Australia rose 0.4 percent in October, far
outpacing a Reuters consensus of flat growth. The trade deficit
came in at A$1.3 billion in October, smaller than the A$1.9
billion deficit forecast by economists.
In the United States, the Dow and S&P scored
record highs overnight after private payrolls and services
sector data underscored the resilience of the world's top
economy.
Financials, resources and consumer staples pulled the index
higher while the energy sector, led by Santos Ltd, was
the only sector in the red.
Santos fell 10.5 percent to near 10-year lows after it
scrapped plans to raise 1 billion euros and said it would focus
instead on cutting costs.
New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 index inched up 12.9
points or 0.21 percent to a one-week high of 5,516.05 in early
trade.
Commodity-related shares led gains. Oceanagold was
up 4.2 percent at NZ$2.45 ($1.89), while New Zealand Oil and Gas
rose 3.1 percent to NZ$0.65, extending its recovery
from NZ$0.590 hit earlier in the week, its lowest in more than
three years.
Freightways rose 1 percent to hit a lifetime high
of NZ$5.76 after it said it would acquire Australian information
management company LitSupport.
Chorus fell 4.38 percent to NZ$2.62 as investors
booked profits on a surge in the telecom network operator this
week, which pushed shares to a 14-month high of NZ$2.75 on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)