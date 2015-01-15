SYDNEY, Jan 16 Australian shares were set to
open about 0.4 percent lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall
Street spurred by disappointing bank earnings and falling oil
prices.
Resources stocks may be boosted after gold hit a four month
high and copper clawed back some of it's earlier losses.
The local share price index futures fell 22-points
or 0.4 percent to 5,258.0, a 73.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark is set
for its worst weekly performance since June 2013 after falling
0.4 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.0-points
to 5,639.0-points in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Chris Reese)