SYDNEY, Dec 5 Australian shares are set to open
flat on Friday, shrugging off pressure from a slightly weaker
Wall Street though the U.S. jobs data for November is more
likely determine the direction.
Mining stocks could get a boost after iron ore surged by 3
percent.
The local share price index futures fell 2 points
to 5,371, a 4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 47 points to close at 5,368.79
on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.22
points to 5,506.45 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)