SYDNEY Dec 5 Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Friday, weighed by losses in mining and energy firms with investors nervous ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could trigger sharp moves.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 33.5 points to 5,335.3 at the close of trade, but was still up 0.4 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended the session unchanged at 5,521.9 to show a jump of nearly 2 percent so far this week. (Editing by Simon cameron-Moore)