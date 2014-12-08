(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 8 Australian shares rose to a
one-week closing high on Monday with Qantas the star performer
after the airline cheered investors with a
faster-than-anticipated recovery from last year's record loss.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 37.4
points, to 5,372.7, reversing all of Friday's 0.6 percent
decline.
Qantas shares jumped 13.8 percent to A$2.39 - its
highest close since February 2011.
Also in favour, the big four local banks notched up solid
gains. Investors were relieved that a financial system inquiry
calling for stronger capitalisation contained no nasty
surprises.
New Zealand shares ended a shade firmer, pushing the
benchmark NZX 50 index to a fresh record-closing high of
5,529.3.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)