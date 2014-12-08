SYDNEY, Dec 9 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday under pressure from a weaker Wall Street, which closed lower on concerns over global economic growth. Resources and energy stocks are likely to weigh after metals and oil prices fell overnight. Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,356 to sit at a 15.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index rose 0.7 percent on Monday to hit a one-week high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little changed at 5,526.44 points in early trade. Australian construction software maker Aconex debuts after raising A$140 million in an IPO. Though small, the listing will be watched by investors considering other larger IT listings, such as accounting software maker MYOB which will seek to raise A$3 billion. Australian business confidence data due at 0030 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)