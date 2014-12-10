(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 10 Australian shares fell on Wednesday as banks led most sectors lower on concerns about political stability in Greece, sluggish Chinese economic growth and weak commodities prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.45 percent or 23.67 points to close at 5259.00, extending the previous day's losses.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.35 percent or 19.36 points to finish the session at 5523.58.