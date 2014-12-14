SYDNEY, Dec 15 Australian shares are likely to
fall for a fifth straight session on Monday as investors mull a
plunging oil price, Chinese economic slowing, and what is
expected to be a wider than expected forecast domestic budget
deficit.
In a mid-year review, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey is
expected to reveal that the budget deficit for the year to June
30, 2015 will blow out by about A$5 billion ($4.2 billion) to
nearly A$35 billion.
Hockey is expected to announce measures to cushion an
economy facing its worst decline in terms of trade in more than
half a century, including large cuts to services and spending.
At 2208 GMT, the local share price index futures
was down 63 points to 5152.0, a 1.3 percent discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark on Friday lost 11.4 points to 5,219.57,
putting it at a 2.5 percent discount to its Dec. 30, 2013 close.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent or 39.1 points to 5475.86 in early trade.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Walsh)