SYDNEY, Dec 17 Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, led by volatile trading on Wall Street
with a sharp drop in the Russian rouble adding to worries about
the global economy.
The local share price index futures fell 17 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 5,137 - a 15.34-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
33.78 points to 5,152.3 on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
point to 5,494.85 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin)