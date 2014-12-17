(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 17 Australian shares
rebounded from two-month lows on Wednesday, underpinned by a
rally in energy and natural resources shares even as the market
fretted over the currency crisis in Russia and tumbling oil
prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index showed a rare gain of half a
percent to 5,177.8 by 01:19 GMT, following six sessions of
losses.
Gains were broad-based with the energy sector the clear
outperformer, showing a gain of 3 percent.
"It's a bit perplexing given the overnight action in oil
prices," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC
Markets. He said the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
due later in the session was a possible reason for the move.
"There may be some expectations of a short-circuiting of the
pressure on commodity prices."
Whitehaven Coal leapt 5.2 percent to A$1.20, from
6-year lows touched recently, after the company said its first
train with coal would leave the Maules Creek mine three months
ahead of the original schedule.
Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
jumped more than 1 percent each.
Also underpinning Australian shares was key chart support
around 5,150, a level tested three times in as many sessions
this week. McCarthy cited a series of major supports between
5,080 and 4,970.
"We will need to see real pressure (to break these levels)
and as we head into year-end, the risk is shifting to the
upside," he said.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was fractionally
firmer, up 2.9 points to 5,498.64, supported by solid demand for
telecommunications retailer Spark.
Spark, the market's second biggest stock, was up 1.3 percent
at NZ$3.10, with talk that the company will reaffirm on Thursday
its investment in a new submarine cable between New Zealand and
Australia.
Other leading stocks were trading steadily, although the
biggest company Fletcher Building was at NZ$7.97, in
sight of the 19-month low touched the previous session.
Small-cap stocks were positive, with payments
technology company Smartpay up 13.9 percent to NZ$0.20,
albeit on slight volumes, after its Australian taxi payments
company signed its first customer.
Travel services management company Serko was up 4.8
percent to NZ$1.10, a three-month high, after concluding a
partnership with Expedia.