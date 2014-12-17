Indian shares fall, post 2nd straight weekly loss
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 17 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, a rare gain following six sessions of losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.6 points to 5,161.9 at the close of trade, supported by a bounce in the energy and natural resources sectors.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index had a quiet session and ended unchanged at 5,496.5.
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
* Property loans rise $247 bln in Q1 vs $176 bln increase in Q4