SYDNEY, Dec 18 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, mirroring a rally on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve sounded more confident about the U.S. economy at its policy meeting. The local share price index futures rallied 1.3 percent, a 67.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark made a rare gain, albeit tiny, in the last session following six sessions of losses. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Alison Williams)