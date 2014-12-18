(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 18 Australian shares rose 1 percent on Thursday as an upbeat economic assessment from the Federal Reserve triggered a relief-rally in global markets that had been unnerved by Russian financial turmoil and tumbling oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.95 percent or 48.94 points to 5210.80, its biggest one-day rally since Dec. 19, 2013, their biggest one-day gain since Dec. 2.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 21.89 points to finish the session at 5518.48. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)