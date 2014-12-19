* Shares up 1.4 pct, post biggest 1-day gain in a year
* Gains across all sectors despite falls in oil, metals
prices
* 169 shares up vs 29 down and 12 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 19 Australian shares rose
1.8 percent on Friday in a broad-based rally after Wall Street
boasted its biggest two-day advance since late 2011 after the
Federal Reserve promised patience in the timing of interest rate
hikes.
The gains came even as oil stayed under pressure and base
metals fell.
The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 92.4 points to 5,303.2
by 0136 GMT, Its biggest single day gain since last December.
The benchmark rose 1 percent on Thursday.
"There is a general good feeling in the market after the Fed
announcement. Probably also coupled with the fact that we are
getting into holidays," said Sydney-based Kara Ordway, analyst
at City Index.
A Reuters poll showed Australia's benchmark share index was
set to end 2015 at its highest since May 2008 as risks from weak
commodity prices were seen likely to be eclipsed by an improving
U.S. economy and hefty inflows from pension funds.
The "Big Four" Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group and
National Australia Bank were up about 1.5 percent.
Among large miners, BHP Billiton rose 2.4 percent
and Rio Tinto gained 2 percent, while gold major
Newcrest mining rose 2.6 percent.
Elsewhere travel insurer Cover-More rose 11
percent, its biggest single-day gain since listing in 2013.
Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Caltex
and Beach Energy were up 1.7-3.9 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow surged 2.43 percent, while
the S&P 500 gained 2.4 percent and Nasdaq 2.24
percent. That was the biggest daily rise for the S&P since
January 2013 and left it up 4.5 percent in just two sessions.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX share index rose 23.6
points or 0.5 percent to a record intraday high of 5,545.03,
following gains in global share markets.
Gold prospector OceanaGold led the market higher,
rising 6.8 percent to a one-week high of NZ$2.36 ($2), boosted
as global gold prices appeared to stabilise from a dip earlier
this week in volatile trading.
Fletcher Building climbed 2.64 percent to a
one-week high of NZ$8.15 when Deutsche Bank raised its price
target for the construction materials company, one of the
country's largest firms.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)