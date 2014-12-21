BRIEF-John Pappajohn reports 14.8 pct passive stake in Hooper Holmes
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Dec 22 Australian stocks could take a bit of a breather on Monday following a strong rebound late last week, with trading likely to be thin in a holiday-shortened week. Stock index futures edged up 0.3 percent to 5,329, a small discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index The benchmark surged 2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013. Transfield shares will be in focus after Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial raised its full takeover offer for the Australian company. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was mostly unchanged in early deals on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* KCG Holdings - in certain circumstances in connection with termination of deal with Virtu Financial, co must pay virtu termination fee of $45 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2p4LpHG Further company coverage: