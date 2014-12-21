SYDNEY, Dec 22 Australian stocks could take a bit of a breather on Monday following a strong rebound late last week, with trading likely to be thin in a holiday-shortened week. Stock index futures edged up 0.3 percent to 5,329, a small discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index The benchmark surged 2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013. Transfield shares will be in focus after Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial raised its full takeover offer for the Australian company. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was mostly unchanged in early deals on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)