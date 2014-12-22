* Shares up 1.2 pct led by energy, resources, banks
* Benchmark up 0.8 pct YTD; erases this year's losses
* 151 shares up, 38 shares down, 11 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 22 Australian shares
built on last week's rally, climbing 1.2 percent on Monday in a
holiday-shortened week, led by gains in energy and mining
companies after oil surged on Friday.
Activity was likely to be thin this week, with many
investors away for Christmas and the run-up to New Year's
holiday.
By 0149 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 62.95
points to 5,401.6 in light trade. The benchmark advanced 2.5
percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013.
Monday's gains also helped the index erase this year's
losses. It is now up 0.83 percent year-to-date.
"We're seeing a positive lead coming from Wall Street,
bounce in oil prices and energy stocks," said Leanne Jones,
market analyst at Bell Direct.
On Wall Street on Friday, U.S. shares rose after the Federal
Reserve said it would be "patient" on raising benchmark U.S.
interest rates, giving rattled markets much needed relief
"If we can continue seeing this Santa Clause rally continue
then I suppose we'll finish the year on a positive note," Jones
added.
Energy companies such as Liquified Natural Gas,
Senex, Drillsearch and Horizon Oil
were up 3-8 percent, among the best performers on the index.
The "Big Four" Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
Westpac Banking Corp, ANZ Banking Group and
National Australia Bank were up 0.6-0.9 percent.
Among large miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
gained more than 2 percent.
Elsewhere, Transfield Services shares hit two-month
lows after Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial
walked away from a sweetened A$1.03 billion offer for the
Australian contract services firm.
Travel equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings shares
fell over 19 percent to its lowest level since July 2013.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was little
changed at 55,27.86 in early trade, as investors were cautious
about pushing shares higher in quiet, year-end trading after the
index hit a lifetime intraday high of 5,545.03 late last week.
The index is on track to end the year 16.7 percent higher,
boosted by strong demand for a raft of domestic IPOs, while a
buoyant economy has raised foreign interest in the island
nation's shares.
New Zealand Oil and Gas rose 4.2 percent to
NZ$0.625 after the exploration and production company said it
had taken a near 20 percent in Cue Energy, an
Australian counterpart.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)