SYDNEY Dec 22 Australian shares rose for the
fourth consecutive session on Monday in a holiday-shortened
week, led energy and resources companies in a broad-based rally
that reflected a rebound in oil prices and risk appetite.
The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 2 percent, or 103.35
points, to 5,442 at the close of trade. The benchmark advanced
2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.25
percent or 13.99 points to finish the session at 5,541.74.
