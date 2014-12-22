SYDNEY, Dec 23 Australian shares will likely tread water on Tuesday as investors pause after a 4-day rally while falling commodities and oil prices will further weigh on sentiment. Stock index futures fell 0.3 percent overnight to 5,393 points, a 49-points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed up 2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. Telstra will be in focus after Australia's largest telecom services provider said it would buy Pacnet Ltd for $697 million. Energy companies such as Santos and Woodside Petroleum will also be watched after oil resumed its downward march. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Plumb)