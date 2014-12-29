SYDNEY, Dec 30 Australian shares are likely to have a quiet start on Tuesday, after falling oil prices held back Wall Street. The heavyweight resource and energy sectors may have a subdued session following Monday's gains. Local stock index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,443 points, a 21-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark rallied 1.5 percent to its highest since mid-November in the last session and was on track for an increase of 2.2 percent for the year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed to a record high in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)