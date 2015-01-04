SYDNEY, Jan 5 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Monday under pressure from the resources sector, with
oil, copper and coal prices down on worries about growth in the
world's two biggest economies.
Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker
opening, having fallen 0.8 percent to 5,361.0, a 74.9-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to
5,577.6 in early action on the first trading day of the new
year.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)