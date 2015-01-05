* Iron ore rise gives optimism
* Trading volume low in holiday season
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 5 Australian shares rose
on Monday as a rebound in the iron ore spot price and China's
return from holidays encouraged investors to buy across the
board.
A media report that mining giant Rio Tinto will
embark on a $5 billion share buyback added to the upward
momentum in thin trade during the Australian summer holiday
season.
"The volumes are very low, way below average, so any move is
exaggerated, on the upside and the downside," Quay Equities
managing director David Reynolds said.
After a sluggish lead from Wall St, the S&P/ASX 200 index
opened lower before recovering in the early session to
be up 0.25 percent or 13.47 points at 5449.9.
Iron ore player Fortescue Metals Group led
resources higher, gaining nearly 2 percent as the commodity's
spot price .IO62-CNI=SI continued a recent rebound from
multi-year lows.
Smaller Atlas Iron jumped 8.7 percent, the biggest
gainer on the market, following a rise in the metal's price.
Gold producers Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining
added 3.5 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Other metals prices fell, weighing on large players Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton, down 0.2 percent and 0.4
percent.
Energy companies were stronger as investors bet they would
benefit from a lower Australian dollar despite falls in
the commodity's spot price. Oil Search rose 2.5 percent
and oil and gas producer AWE jumped 5 percent after
saying an Indonesia-based project in which it has a stake
received government backing.
Banks were mixed, with Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group flat while Commonwealth Bank of Australia
and National Australia Bank each added 0.2
percent.
Mining contractor Transfield Services tumbled 4
percent as investors continued selling after Spain's Ferrovial
SA quit a takeover proposal last month.
New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 share index edged up
5.2 points or 0.1 percent to 5,573.56, hovering near a lifetime
closing high of 5,577.20 as investors bought shares in blue-chip
companies which sold off in late 2014.
New Zealand Oil and Gas rose 3.17 percent as it
shook off an ongoing slide in global oil prices.
Travel-related shares began the new year on a strong note,
with Auckland Airport rising 2.6 percent while Air New
Zealand rose 2.4 percent. The national carrier and New
Zealand's largest airport operator continue to benefit from
hopes for strong tourism and travel industries in 2015.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu)