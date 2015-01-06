* Shares fall 1.8 pct
* Energy and mining stocks among worst performers on the
index
* 181 shares down, 13 up, 6 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 6 Australian shares fell
1.8 percent on Tuesday, following a global equities sell-off
after oil hit 5-1/2 year lows, leading to a slump in energy- and
mining-related stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 98.1 points to 5,352.2 by
0117 GMT, recording its biggest fall in more than a month. The
benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.
Investors ignored Australian trade balance data that showed
a smaller-than-feared deficit of A$0.93 billion.
"A number of issues worldwide are again causing uncertainty
in equity markets," said Tristan K'Nell, head of trading at Quay
Equities.
"Investors (are) watching closely ... U.S. interest rates,
growth slowdowns in Europe and the Asia Pacific, political
uncertainty in Greece, geopolitical issues between Russia &
Ukraine and also the Middle East, and the volatility and
crashing prices in crude oil and iron ore."
Brent and U.S. crude oil prices dropped to their lowest
levels since spring 2009, hit by a global supply glut and
lacklustre demand.
Energy-related companies such as Sundance Energy Australia
, Santos and Oil Search were the worst
performers on the index falling 6-8 percent.
Miners also weakened. BHP Billiton fell more than 5
percent while Rio Tinto was down about 3 percent.
Major banks fell, with ANZ Banking Group and
Westpac Banking Corp falling the most at 1.7 and 1.5
percent, respectively.
Elsewhere, gold miners outperformed with prices of the
yellow metal up more than 1 percent. Shares of gold miners
Newcrest Mining, Resolute Mining, Evolution
Mining, Northern Star Resources rose 2-6
percent.
The fall in oil prices helped Qantas, which rose to
its highest level since December 2010.
In the United States, both the Dow and S&P 500 suffered
their biggest one-day declines in about three months, and all 10
S&P 500 sectors fell.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 31.3
points or 0.6 percent to 5,571.33, easing from a lifetime
closing high of 5,602.60 hit on Monday.
The Guinness Peat Group fell 4.4 percent to NZ$0.43
and headed back towards a 16-year low of $0.38 hit late last
month as investors remained concerned that the pension fund for
the investment holding company's remaining business was under
funded, as announced in December.
New Zealand Oil and Gas fell 3 percent to NZ$0.63
as the oil and gas explorer was knocked by an ongoing fall in
global energy prices.
