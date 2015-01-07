* Shares fall 0.6 pct
* Broad based sell-off on falling oil prices
* 154 shares down, 38 up, 8 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 7 Australian shares fell
for a second straight session on Wednesday, tracking weakness in
Wall Street as tumbling oil and fears of Greece's possible exit
from the euro zone drove investors away from equities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index barely moved in 2014 and has
started the new year on a tepid note, already down 1.5 percent
in January so far as a global commodities slump has hit
sentiment.
On Wednesday, it fell 32 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,332.8
by 0106 GMT. The benchmark ended 1.6 percent lower on Tuesday.
"Our market obviously looks weak, it's kind of a follow
through from what we've seen in the U.S. overnight," said Kara
Ordway, market strategist at City Index.
The three major U.S. stock indexes fell for a fifth straight
session. For the Standard & Poor's 500, it was the longest such
losing streak since late 2013.
"Retail traders are still trying to look for bargains out
there and they are still willing to buy into stocks," Ordway
added.
There was some buying interest in junior miners and banks,
analysts said. Junior gold miners such as Northern Star
, Resolute Mining and OceanaGold were
up about 5 percent while Atlas Iron and Arrium
were up 10 and 6.8 percent, respectively.
Energy-related stocks succumbed to falling oil prices.
Origin Energy, Oil Search and Santos
were down 1.5-2 percent. Large miners BHP and Rio Tinto
fell 0.4 and 0.9 percent, respectively.
The big banks were all down 0.5 to 1 percent, contributing
to the index's weakness.
Shares of information solutions provider Infomedia
fell about 20 percent after it downgraded its FY15 earnings
forecast.
Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index
slipped 17.76 points or 0.3 percent to 5,543.97,
extending the previous day's losses and backing away from a
lifetime high of 5,604.86 hit earlier this week.
Leading the losses was the Warehouse Group, which
fell as much as 9 percent to a two-year low of NZ$2.83 after the
country's biggest retailer said it expected a 20 percent fall in
half-year profit.
Warehouse's losses had a knock-on effect on Kathmandu
which fell 3.8 percent to a two-year low of NZ$2.01 on
concerns that the outdoor wear retailer may be hit by a tough
retail environment after it warned last month that its
Australian operations were struggling.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)