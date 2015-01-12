* Oil, iron ore stocks continue to slide with commodity
prices
* Domestic jobs data shows signs of improvement
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 12 Australian shares fell
on Monday as investors looked past upbeat domestic employment
data and sold down resource sectors following continued weakness
in the prices of oil and iron ore.
Weak U.S. jobs data and a negative lead from offshore
equities markets also weighed down the bourse with most major
sectors declining by mid-session.
"Everyone is sitting on the sidelines," said Quay Equities
head of trading Tristan K'Nell, noting a slight uptick when data
showed Australian job advertisements rose for a seventh straight
month in December, a sign of increased demand for labour.
"There's not a lot of real incentive for people to put their
money to work."
By 0141 GMT the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 33.6
points or 0.6 percent to 5,432.0.
Energy majors posted the biggest losses, with oil producer
Santos down 3.3 percent and Origin Energy off
by 1.7 percent after oil spot prices ended the week diving to a
multi-year low.
Woodside Petroleum dipped slightly less, down 1.4
percent, after saying it formed a partnership to explore India's
liquefied natural gas prospects.
Iron ore miners also fell following a slide in the ore's
spot price, led by Fortsecue Metals Group, down nearly
3 percent. BHP Billiton dropped 1.8 percent and Rio
Tinto slid 1.3 percent.
The exception among resources concerns were gold producers,
with Newcrest Mining jumping 2.7 percent as defensive
buying pushed the precious metal's spot price higher.
Banks also fell less than the broader index, with
Commonwealth Bank of Australia down 0.2 percent,
National Australia Bank down 0.3 percent and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group down 0.1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index rose 13.0 points
or 0.2 percent to 5,597.89, as the gains in retirement home
operator Summerset to a four-month high helped to nudge
the bourse back towards a lifetime high of 5,602.66 hit last
week.
Summerset jumped 3.5 percent to NZ$2.97 ($2), its strongest
since September, after a near 50 percent rise in the company's
fourth quarter sales raised optimism about its earnings outlook.
Gains in Summerset lifted others in the fast-growing
retirement services sector, with Metlifecare rising 1.7
percent to a two-week high of NZ$4.74.
Optimism in the overall index boosted blue-chip shares, with
energy retailer Meridian Energy rising 2.6 percent to
NZ$1.80, approaching a lifetime high of NZ$1.81.
Construction materials manufacturer Fletcher Building
and telecommunications company Spark, the
index's two largest companies by market capitalisation, each
rose roughly 1 percent to NZ$8.35 and NZ$3.18, respectively.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)