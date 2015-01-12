SYDNEY, Jan 13 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday with the energy sector under pressure as oil prices suffered a fresh slide. Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years after Goldman Sachs warned that prices would tumble further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign of cutting output. The local share price index futures shed 0.8 percent to 5,343.0, a 79.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Heinrich)