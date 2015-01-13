By Ian Chua and Naomi Tajitsu
| SYDNEY/WELLINGTON
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Jan 13 Australian shares fell
for a second session on Tuesday with investors giving some of
the mining and energy shares a wide berth amid weakness in oil
and iron ore prices.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6
percent, or 32.2 points, at 5,390.5 at 0156 GMT, extending a 0.8
percent decline in the previous session.
Oil explorers and producers including Senex, Karoon
Gas and AWE all suffered falls of between 3
and 5 percent following a renewed slide in oil
prices.
Sellers also set their sights on small iron ore miners such
Mount Gibson Iron, BC Iron and Atlas Iron
, driving their share prices sharply lower.
Atlas Iron fell as much as 13.3 percent to A$0.195
at one stage, placing it among the worst performers in the
S&P/ASX 200 index.
Traders said there are worries that small and high cost
miners will struggle to break even as iron ore prices fall
further.
"Until we find some sort of stability in oil, it's going to
be a fairly rocky period. We also saw iron ore prices fall again
to below $70 a tonne," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG
in Melbourne.
"But there are some positive signs for the longer term.
Falling crude prices are actually a stimulus. It means capex is
lower, consumer cost is lower, but it takes a while to filter
through."
In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark NZX index
inched up a touch to 5,613.34, holding gains after posting a
lifetime closing high of 5,609.80 on Monday.
Resins maker Nuplex led gains, climbing 3.5 percent
to a two-week high of NZ$2.98 as domestic exporters were seen
benefiting from a slide in the New Zealand dollar.
Specialised milk processor A2 Milk rose 1.8 percent
to NZ$0.57, supported by a slight rise in global dairy prices
following a steep slide in 2014, while shares were also
supported ahead of an expected dual listing on the ASX in the
coming months.
Further gains were tempered by a 1.4 percent slide in
construction materials maker Fletcher Building, which
eased to NZ$8.27.
Shares in the country's largest listed company hovered near
a one-year low of NZ$7.91 hit a month ago, underperforming the
broader index on concerns that a sluggish building market in
Australia, a key market, may weigh on earnings.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)