SYDNEY, Jan 14 Australian shares face a third day of declines on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its forecast for global growth in 2015 and iron ore, copper and oil prices continued to slide, weighing on resources stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,338.0, a 66.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, taking losses this week to 1.1 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 3.1 points to 5,639.7 in early trade. Australian toll road operator Transurban Group reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly toll revenue. Whitehaven Coal Ltd is due to report December quarter production on Wednesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)