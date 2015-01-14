SYDNEY, Jan 15 Australian shares may extend
their 3-day fall on Thursday as late gains on Wall Street
overnight and a spike in oil futures will likely be offset by
weak commodity markets and poor U.S. retail sales data.
Copper slid to a 5-1/2-year low on Wednesday and adding to
investor concerns, U.S. retail sales registered their biggest
drop in 11 months in December.
Investors can take some solace in a rebound in oil futures,
which marked their strongest daily gain in more than two years.
Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to
5,282 points, a 71.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday.
Australian jobs data is due at 0030 GMT.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers,
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alan Crosby)