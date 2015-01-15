* Australian shares down 0.6 pct, NZ down 0.4 pct
* Resources, financials lead falls; energy shares up
* 127 shares down, 56 shares up, 16 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 15 Australian shares fell
0.6 percent on Thursday, continuing their losing streak this
week as a dive in copper prices spooked investors and on renewed
fears about global growth after the World Bank cut its economic
growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016.
Better-than-expected local job data helped pare some of the
early losses but was not enough to turn the index positive.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 32.5 points to 5,321.1
by 0118 GMT, after falling 1 percent on Wednesday. If falls
continue at the same pace over Friday, it would be its worst
weekly performance since June 2013.
The benchmark, which barely moved in 2014, has started the
new year on a tepid note with the global commodities slump
hitting sentiment. The index is down 1.7 percent so far this
month.
"The employment data actually surprised on the upside ...
hopefully a positive driver for gains into the afternoon
session," said Tristan K'Nell, head of trading at Quay Equities.
Financials and resource stocks led the falls on Thursday
while consumer staples, healthcare and energy were trading in
the black.
Among major miners, BHP Billiton was down about 1
percent while Rio Tinto fell 2.4 percent. The "Big
Four" added to the weakness with Westpac Banking Corp
and ANZ Banking Group falling about 1 percent.
Iluka Resources fell 3 percent, the most since Dec.
23, after it announced a drop in 2014 revenue and a slow start
to zircon sales in 2015.
Energy shares saw some short covering, analysts said, with
LNG, Horizon Oil, Senex and Beach
Energy up between 4.5 and 8 percent after oil futures
rebounded.
U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Wednesday. Adding to
investor concerns. U.S. retail sales registered their biggest
drop in 11 months in December.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was down 21.6
points or 0.4 percent at 5,627.07.
Market leader Fletcher Building was down 0.6
percent at NZ$8.25, and top-10 stock casino operator Sky City
fell 0.7 percent to NZ$3.98.
The biggest listed retailer The Warehouse hit a
near 2-1/2-year low of NZ$2.72, down 1.5 percent for the
session, following last week's profit downgrade.
The strongest gains were among small cap stocks, largely on
slight volumes, with fruit grower and logistics firm Scales Corp
up 2.1 percent at NZ$1.44, and software company ikeGPS
rose 6.7 percent to NZ$0.80.
