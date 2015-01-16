* Shares fall 0.6 pct, tracking Wall Street
* Financials, energy stocks drop, Telstra at 13-1/2-yr highs
* 146 shares down, 46 up, 8 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Jan 16 Australian shares fell
for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, as investors fretted
over global growth, weak U.S. corporate earnings and the impact
of declining commodities prices on the export-driven economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent or 31.7
points to 5,299.7 by 0114 GMT. The benchmark ended down 0.4
percent on Thursday. If sustained, this would be its worst
weekly performance in 1-1/2 years.
"We are in for a rough ride in Australia," said Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at wealth manager AMP
. "I won't be surprised if we see more correction in the
first half."
Concerns about the U.S. economy and quantitative easing by
the Federal Reserve, worries about deflation in the euro zone
and the start of the earnings season in Australia will keep
investors cautious for some time, Oliver added.
The benchmark, which barely moved in 2014, has had a rocky
start to the new year. The index is down about 2 percent so far
this month.
Energy shares were among the worst performers on the index
on Friday, with Liquified Natural Gas down 5.5 percent
and Beach Energy and Drillsearch Energy
falling more than 2 percent.
Financials added to the weakness with QBE Insurance
down over 5 percent. Among major banks National Australia Bank
and ANZ Banking Group were down about 0.7
percent each.
Gold miners shone with Newcrest Mining, Resolute
Mining and Northern Star Resources rising 4 to
11 percent after gold jumped to a 4-month high.
Among defensives, Telstra continued its positive
run, trading at 13-1/2-year highs on Friday. It is up 4.2
percent so far in January, far outperforming the broader market.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index also traded
weak, down 10.1 points or 0.2 percent at 5,631.99.
The market leader, Fletcher Building was down 1
percent at NZ$8.16, which offset a 1.4 percent gain for the
number two stock telecommunications company Spark which
hit a seven-week high of NZ$3.22.
Retailing stocks remained under pressure with outdoor
clothing and goods operator Kathmandu down 4.2 percent
to NZ$1.82, to lows last seen in November 2012 and taking its
losses this week to nearly 7 percent.
However, small stocks provided some bright spots in the
generally quiet market, with education provider Intueri
up 3.7 percent at NZ$2.80.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)