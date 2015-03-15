SYDNEY, March 16 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Monday, with top stock BHP Billiton and
the energy sector under pressure from weaker oil prices, and
National Australia Bank weighed down by uncertainty
over the outlook for its UK assets.
Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to
5,801.0 to sit at a 13.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent
last Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 5.1
points to 5,913.7 in early trade.
Sandfire Resources Ltd may fall after OZ Minerals
Ltd sold its 19 percent stake in its fellow copper
miner on Friday at a small discount to Sandfire's last trade of
A$4.275.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)